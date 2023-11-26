Michigan moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 college football rankings after beating Ohio State 30-24 in their annual rivalry game on Saturday. After losing a third straight edition of The Game, the Buckeyes fell four spots in the rankings to No. 6. Georgia held firm at No. 1 in the rankings ahead of the Wolverines, while Washington, Florida State and Oregon sit at Nos. 3-5, respectively.

Louisville fell six spots to No. 15 after losing its rivalry game against Kentucky, while every other team behind them moved up. Texas and Alabama held firm at Nos. 7-8, while Missouri and Penn State rounded out the top 10.

The bottom of the top 25 remains fluid, especially in the Group of Five ranks. SMU joined the poll at No. 25, while No. 23 Toledo and No. 24 James Madison held firm. Liberty moved two spots up to No. 20, while Tulane remains the head of the class at No. 17. No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Oklahoma State rank as the two lowest-ranked teams to play in the Power Five conference championship games this weekend.

Here's a full look at the top 25 (first-place votes in parentheses).

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (98); Clemson (57); Kansas State (41); Utah (40); Troy (7); Kansas (6); New Mexico State (5); Kentucky (4); Memphis (1); North Carolina (1); Miami (Ohio) (1)