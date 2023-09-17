Texas jumped to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday, despite a closer-than-expected 31-10 win over Wyoming. The Longhorns scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to pull away. It is the program's highest ranking since its berth in the 2010 BCS National Championship, Florida State slid one spot to No. 4 after narrowly surviving an upset bid from Boston College. Georgia and Michigan held strong at No. 1 and 2.

After beating Hawaii 55-10, Oregon moved into the top 10 for the first time this season and jumped Utah in the process. Tennessee slid 12 spots down the board after losing 29-16 to Florida, while the Gators entered the rankings at No. 25. Colorado also fell one spot after needing double-overtime to survive a challenge from rival Colorado State in a 43-35 victory.

Outside of Texas and FSU, the rest of the top 9 remained unchanged. USC rounded out the top five, while Ohio State ranked just five points behind at No. 6. Penn State, Washington and Notre Dame led Oregon to finish the top 10. Florida was the only new addition to the poll after Kansas State dropped out for losing on a 61-yard field goal to Missouri.

Here is a full look at the AP Top 25 after Week 3, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll

Georgia (57) Michigan (2) Texas (3) Florida State (1) USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Oregon Utah LSU Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Colorado Miami Washington State UCLA Tennessee Iowa Florida

Others receiving votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.