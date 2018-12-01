Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, picks, predictions from proven model on 43-23 run

The 2018 Big Ten Championship Game will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes represent the Big Ten East and the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats represent the Big Ten West. For the Wildcats, a trip to the Rose Bowl is on the line, while the Buckeyes still have a shot at the College Football Playoff. It should make for incredibly compelling action. The Buckeyes are 16.5-point favorites to win the Big Ten Championship and the total is at 62.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds. However, before you make your Ohio State vs. Northwestern picks, you'll definitely want to check out the projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4.5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has crunched all the numbers and has simulated every possible play for Ohio State vs. Northwestern (stream live on fuboTV). We can tell you it's leaning toward the under, but it also says one side of the spread is hitting nearly 55 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that for the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game, one big advantage for the Buckeyes will be their team speed and overall play-making depth.

That was on full display as they hung 62 points against a Michigan defense that had been touted as the best in the nation. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins hit nine different receivers on his way to 396 yards passing and six touchdowns against the Wolverines.

On the season, Haskins has thrown for a staggering 4,081 yards and 42 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. Matching up with all that firepower could be a struggle for Northwestern.

However, you can expect plenty of resistance from the Wildcats, which doesn't guarantee a cover for Ohio State.

One big reason why Northwestern might be able to hang around against the Buckeyes is that the Ohio State defense has proven to be incredibly porous all season long. That's even been true when they've faced teams of similar talent profiles as Northwestern.

Ohio State allowed at least 500 yards of offense to TCU, Purdue and Maryland this season, and none of those three teams managed to win more than six games in 2018. Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson has eight 300-yard passing games to his credit in a career where he's thrown for over 10,000 yards, so if Ohio State continues making mistakes, he has the experience to make them pay.

So, which side of the Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread hits in nearly 55 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the pick for the Big Ten Championship Game, all from the model that has returned over $4,200 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.