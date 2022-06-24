UAB coach Bill Clark, who guided a miraculous resurrection of the Blazers program in the last decade, has announced that he is retiring on Aug. 1 due to health and well-being concerns. Clark, 53, has been the head coach of the Blazers since 2014 and posted a 49-26 record during his tenure in Birmingham. Clark led UAB to a pair of Conference USA titles and five straight bowl games.

Offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Bryant Vincent will assume interim coaching duties in the meantime.

"It's time. Knowing that doesn't make this any easier," said Clark in a statement on his Twitter account. "Retiring as the UAB head coach is the hardest decision that I've ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it. I have reached this decision after consultation with a number of world-class medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer. Because of long-standing back issues that grew more and more debilitating in the last year, I have been told that I need a spinal infusion."

Clark has been the rock of a program that went through massive turmoil during his tenure. It was shut down following his first season in 2014 and, instead of looking for a new job, he chose to guide it through the dark days when the decision was made to restart it in 2015. He posted a .500 record in its first season back from the shutdown in 2017, and the Blazers haven't finished worse than second in the Conference USA West division since then.