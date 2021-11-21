Two losses for top-10 teams in Week 12 have led to a shake up in the college football rankings, and the Coaches Poll has adjusted its top 25 accordingly with Oregon and Michigan State both falling out of the top 10 while Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 and Ohio State jumped ahead of Cincinnati for the No. 3 spot.

The Ducks dropped from No. 5 to No. 11 after its loss at Utah, which not only helped the Utes move from No. 25 up to No. 19 in the poll but clinched the Pac-12 South. Utah saw some of the biggest upward movement within the top 25, along with Baylor's move from No. 13 to No. 12 following its win at Kansas State.

Notre Dame was another big winner of the week, adding a 55-0 win against Georgia Tech to a one-loss profile that is starting to look more worthy of top-four consideration by the week. While we have to wait until Tuesday to see what the College Football Playoff selection committee does with the Fighting Irish, the Coaches Poll has Brian Kelly's team up to No. 5 after the win.

Elsewhere Michigan State dropped five spots to No. 13 and Wake Forest fell nine spots to No. 21 after its loss to Clemson. Despite the win against the Demon Deacons, the Tigers did not crack the top 25 but finished with the second-most votes outside the rankings.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Alabama Ohio State Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Iowa Michigan State Texas A&M BYU Houston Pittsburgh Wisconsin Utah UTSA Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana NC State Kentucky

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.

Dropped out: Arkansas (22)