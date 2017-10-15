Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State moves up to No. 2 after Week 7 shake-up

Alabama, Penn State and Georgia are the top teams in the new college football rankings

What was advertised as an off weekend for marquee college football games ended up as one of the  most impactful weeks of the season in terms of the rankings and College Football Playoff picture. 

Clemson Tigers , Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars all lost for the first time this season, and now face a climb back into the playoff picture with no margin for error along the way. San Diego State Aztecs and Navy Midshipmen each tasted defeat for the first time as well, bringing the list of undefeated teams to eight: Alabama Crimson Tide , Penn State Nittany Lions , Georgia Bulldogs , Wisconsin Badgers , TCU Horned Frogs , Miami, USF and UCF Knights

Auburn Tigers loss at LSU Tigers makes the SEC West picture look less difficult for Alabama, and in surviving a thriller in the rain against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets , Miami enters Week 8 as the top team in the ACC standings. 

Alabama leads the top of the poll followed by Penn State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. LSU was the biggest move up, gaining nine spots to land at No. 25 while Auburn fell 10 spots to No. 21. 

Here's the full updated Coaches Poll top 25: 

  1. Alabama (first-place votes (63)
  2. Penn State
  3. Georgia 
  4. TCU
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes
  7. Miami
  8. Clemson
  9. Oklahoma Sooners
  10. Southern California Trojans
  11. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  12. Washington 
  13. South Florida Bulls  
  14. Virginia Tech Hokies
  15. Michigan Wolverines  
  16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  17. NC State Wolfpack
  18. Washington State
  19. Michigan State Spartans
  20. UCF 
  21. Auburn
  22. Stanford Cardinal  
  23. West Virginia Mountaineers  
  24. Texas A&M Aggies
  25. LSU

Dropped out: San Diego State, Utah Utes , Navy  

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 64; Memphis 50; Virginia 42; San Diego State 39; South Carolina 19; Utah 14; Navy 9; Mississippi State 6; Boise State 4; Colorado State 4; Marshall 3; Florida 2; Georgia Tech 2; Iowa State 2.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

