Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State moves up to No. 2 after Week 7 shake-up

What was advertised as an off weekend for marquee college football games ended up as one of the most impactful weeks of the season in terms of the rankings and College Football Playoff picture.

Clemson Tigers , Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars all lost for the first time this season, and now face a climb back into the playoff picture with no margin for error along the way. San Diego State Aztecs and Navy Midshipmen each tasted defeat for the first time as well, bringing the list of undefeated teams to eight: Alabama Crimson Tide , Penn State Nittany Lions , Georgia Bulldogs , Wisconsin Badgers , TCU Horned Frogs , Miami, USF and UCF Knights .

Auburn Tigers loss at LSU Tigers makes the SEC West picture look less difficult for Alabama, and in surviving a thriller in the rain against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets , Miami enters Week 8 as the top team in the ACC standings.

Alabama leads the top of the poll followed by Penn State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. LSU was the biggest move up, gaining nine spots to land at No. 25 while Auburn fell 10 spots to No. 21.

Here's the full updated Coaches Poll top 25:

Alabama (first-place votes (63)

Penn State

Georgia

TCU

Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes

Miami

Clemson

Oklahoma Sooners

Southern California Trojans

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Washington

South Florida Bulls

Virginia Tech Hokies

Michigan Wolverines

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NC State Wolfpack

Washington State

Michigan State Spartans

UCF

Auburn

Stanford Cardinal

West Virginia Mountaineers

Texas A&M Aggies

LSU



Dropped out: San Diego State, Utah Utes , Navy

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 64; Memphis 50; Virginia 42; San Diego State 39; South Carolina 19; Utah 14; Navy 9; Mississippi State 6; Boise State 4; Colorado State 4; Marshall 3; Florida 2; Georgia Tech 2; Iowa State 2.