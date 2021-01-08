The red carpet was rolled up instead of rolled out. The lights weren't as bright and the pomp and circumstance were toned down on Thursday night. That didn't stop some of college football's biggest stars from taking center stage. The 2020-21 college football awards were doled out in front of a national TV audience leading up to Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.
It probably doesn't come as a shock that Alabama players raked in the hardware. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith won the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both of which are given to the nation's top player. He also took home the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones took home the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, running back Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award given to the game's best running back and Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Award as the nation's top center. In all, 20 awards were handed out on Thursday night.
Check out the full list of winners for the 2020 college football season below:
|Award
|Category
|2020 Winner
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Walter Camp Award
Player of the Year
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Home Depot Award
Coach of the Year
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Davey O'Brien Award
Best Quarterback
Mac Jones, Alabama
Rimington Award
Best Center
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
Lou Groza Award
Best Placekicker
Jose Borregales, Miami (FL)
Butkus Award
Best Linebacker
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Doak Walker Award
Best Running Back
Najee Harris, Alabama
Biletnikoff Award
Best Wide Receiver
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
John Mackey Award
Best Tight End
Kyle Pitts, Florida
Outland Trophy
Beset Interior Lineman
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Ray Guy Award
Best Punter
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Defensive Player of the Year
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
|Burlsworth Trophy
|Top Former Walk-On
|Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational
Darien Rencher, Clemson
William V. Campbell Trophy
Academic Heisman
Brady White, Memphis
Weurffel Trophy
Community Service
Teton Saltes, New Mexico
Broyles Award
Best Assistant Coach
Steve Sarkisian, Alabama