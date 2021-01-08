The red carpet was rolled up instead of rolled out. The lights weren't as bright and the pomp and circumstance were toned down on Thursday night. That didn't stop some of college football's biggest stars from taking center stage. The 2020-21 college football awards were doled out in front of a national TV audience leading up to Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

It probably doesn't come as a shock that Alabama players raked in the hardware. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith won the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both of which are given to the nation's top player. He also took home the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones took home the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, running back Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award given to the game's best running back and Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Award as the nation's top center. In all, 20 awards were handed out on Thursday night.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2020 college football season below: