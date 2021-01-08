devontasmithcbs-1.jpg
USATSI

The red carpet was rolled up instead of rolled out. The lights weren't as bright and the pomp and circumstance were toned down on Thursday night. That didn't stop some of college football's biggest stars from taking center stage. The 2020-21 college football awards were doled out in front of a national TV audience leading up to Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

It probably doesn't come as a shock that Alabama players raked in the hardware. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith won the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both of which are given to the nation's top player. He also took home the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones took home the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, running back Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award given to the game's best running back and Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Award as the nation's top center. In all, 20 awards were handed out on Thursday night. 

Check out the full list of winners for the 2020 college football season below:

AwardCategory2020 Winner

Maxwell Award

Player of the Year

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Walter Camp Award

Player of the Year

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Home Depot Award

Coach of the Year

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Jim Thorpe Award

Best Defensive Back

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Davey O'Brien Award

Best Quarterback

Mac Jones, Alabama

Rimington Award

Best Center

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Lou Groza Award

Best Placekicker

Jose Borregales, Miami (FL)

Butkus Award

Best Linebacker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Doak Walker Award

Best Running Back

Najee Harris, Alabama

Biletnikoff Award

Best Wide Receiver

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

John Mackey Award

Best Tight End

Kyle Pitts, Florida

Outland Trophy

Beset Interior Lineman

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Ray Guy Award

Best Punter

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Bednarik Award

Defensive Player of the Year

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Defensive Player of the Year

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Burlsworth TrophyTop Former Walk-OnJimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational

Darien Rencher, Clemson

William V. Campbell Trophy

Academic Heisman

Brady White, Memphis

Weurffel Trophy

Community Service

Teton Saltes, New Mexico

Broyles Award

Best Assistant Coach

Steve Sarkisian, Alabama