CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent toward the total number of wins needed for bowl eligibility.

Following the conference championship games in Week 14, there are officially 81 bowl-eligible teams with one slot still open. That is being taken by 5-7 Rice via APR qualification. New Mexico State, also a five-win team, received a waiver to play in a bowl game from the NCAA.

Stick with us here at CBS Sports for complete coverage of the College Football Playoff and bowl games announcements on Sunday.

2022-23 bowl-eligible teams

Conference Eligible Teams AAC 7 Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulane, UCF ACC 9 Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest Big 12 8 Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech Big Ten 9 Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin C-USA 5 Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky Indp. 5 BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, UConn MAC 6 Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami-Ohio, Ohio, Toledo MWC 7 Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Wyoming Pac-12 7 Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, USC, Washington, Washington State SEC 11 Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee Sun Belt 7 Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy Total teams 81

Better luck next year

These teams are no longer able to become bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining on their schedules.