College Football DFS, Week 10: Top DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy CFB picks

Week 10 of the college football season is approaching quickly and the first College Football Playoff rankings have ratcheted up the intensity with four games scheduled between ranked teams this week. However, filling out optimal college football DFS lineups is more about finding the most advantageous matchups than simply grabbing players from Alabama-LSU or Michigan-Penn State. So before you make your Week 10 college football DFS picks, make sure you check out the lineups from DFS expert Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won nearly $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of college football action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine. Be sure to check them out before setting your own lineups.

In Week 9, he was all over South Florida's Johnny Ford for both sites. The result: Ford went off for 106 yards and two touchdowns against Houston. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Week 10, we can tell you McClure is banking on Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey at $8,400 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel.

Dungey and the Orange are expected to get tied up in a high-scoring affair with Wake Forest with the total set at 75.5. That bodes extremely well for Dungey's numbers. Last week in a 51-41 win over North Carolina State, Dungey threw for 411 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and added 32 yards rushing and another touchdown.

This season, Dungey has accounted for 22 touchdowns and against a Wake Forest defense that has given up at least 300 yards passing on five separate occasions this season, he should be poised for a monster day on Saturday. Be sure to get him into your lineups on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Another pick McClure loves: Clemson running back Travis Etienne ($7,700 on DraftKings, $10,100 on FanDuel), who's had at least three rushing touchdowns in three of his last four games.

Etienne gets an ideal matchup this week against a Louisville defense that gives up over 250 yards rushing per game. In conference, those numbers get even more abysmal, with the Cardinals surrendering 309 yards rushing per game, including 542 rushing yards allowed against Georgia Tech and 368 rushing yards allowed against Wake Forest.

Clemson should lead most of this game and that should prompt Dabo Swinney to go to the ground to wind the clock. That all should lead to an enormous day for Etienne.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers because of a dream matchup on Saturday. Picking him could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for Week 10? Visit SportsLine here to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football.