College football odds, picks for Week 10: Notre Dame, Penn State get statement wins

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.

I was a field goal short of a perfect week. Michigan came up 2.5 points shy of covering against Rutgers, but the other two games were winners. I even got the upset special right, but I wish I hadn't. Dang Boilers. My record for the season is now 17-9-1, and 3-6 on the upset specials.

Week 10 Picks

Wake Forest at Notre Dame (-13.5): Notre Dame, coming off of a 21-point win over NC State at home, which followed a gazillion-point win at home over USC, is now expected to beat Wake Forest by just 14 at home. On senior day. Riiiiiight. Wake Forest is a nice team, but the Irish are looking to make statements. Pick: Notre Dame (-13.5)

Penn State at Michigan State (+7.5): I am starting to think that Michigan State is more the team that got drilled by Notre Dame than won at Michigan. In fact, I'm not even sure that Michigan win is all that great. Penn State should bounce back strong here. Pick: Penn State (-7.5)

Auburn at Texas A&M (+15): Up until Mississippi State showed up last week, the Aggies had been playing well, winning four out of five with the only loss coming by eight points to Alabama. I do not think Texas A&M will win, but I do expect more of a fight against Auburn. The Tigers had a week off to get ready, but better not get caught looking ahead to Georgia next week. Pick: Texas A&M (+15)



Upset of the Week

Arizona at USC (-7): I am riding the Khalil Tate bandwagon. Arizona has been on fire since installing the hyper-athletic Tate at QB, winning four straight and hasn't scored fewer than 45 points since. When your offense is lighting it up like that, you always have a chance. Also, USC has not exactly been what we thought it would be, despite a good week for the Trojans last time out. Pick: Arizona (+7)

Other CFP candidates in action

LSU at Alabama (+21) Pick: Alabama

South Carolina at Georgia (-24) Pick: South Carolina