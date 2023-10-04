No. 1 Georgia hasn't been nearly as dominant as many expected entering the 2023 college football season. The two-time defending national champs are 5-0, but they've been in tough battles in the second half of the last three weeks. Georgia trailed Auburn 17-10 in the third quarter before a 27-20 victory last week and trailed South Carolina, 14-3, at halftime two weeks prior in a 24-14 win. Sandwiched between those two games, Georgia only held a 14-point lead at halftime against UAB in a game it was a 42.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs will have another tough test on Saturday when they host No. 20 Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET. Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Week 6 college football odds via SportsLine consensus.

Other Week 6 college football lines of note include No. 23 LSU (-6) against No. 21 Missouri, No. 3 Texas (-6) against No. 12 Oklahoma in the 2023 Red River Showdown and No. 11 Alabama (-2.5) against Texas A&M in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Oklahoma (+6) stays within the spread against Texas in a noon ET kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 12 Oklahoma is 5-0 and is coming off scoring 50 points for the third time this season following a 50-20 win over Iowa State last week. The Sooners are third in college football in scoring (47.4 points per game) led by the left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has completed 75.2% of his passes for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions through five games. He has the seventh-most passing yards in college football.

Gabriel has thrown for at least 320 yards in each of his last three games with nine passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. Oklahoma has defeated Texas straight-up in six of their last eight contests, including four of their last five matchups. Texas has risen to No. 3 in the country in large part to a 34-24 win over Alabama in Week 2 in a 5-0 start, but the model projects Oklahoma to keep the score close and wouldn't be shocked if the Sooners win straight-up and has Oklahoma covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread against Kentucky in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have had to rally from double-digit deficits twice in the last three weeks to extend their winning streak to 20 games. They have won 13 consecutive games against Kentucky though, including a double-digit road win last season.

Star tight end Brock Bowers had eight receptions for 157 yards against Auburn last week, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey caught four passes in his first game since returning from a back injury. Georgia can beat opponents through the air and on the ground, while Kentucky has a one-dimensional offense. The Bulldogs have championship pedigree, confidence and motivation, which are all reasons why they are covering the spread in well over 60% of the model's latest simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

College football odds for top Week 6 games

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville State vs. MTSU (-3.5, 52)

FIU vs. New Mexico State (-6.5, 48.5)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston vs. Liberty (-19.5, 46)

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech (+6.5, 59.5)

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State (+12.5, 55)

Nebraska vs. Illinois (-3, 43)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-18, 55.5)

LSU vs. Missouri (+6.5, 63)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-6, 59.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3.5, 59)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-25.5, 53)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9, 58)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+2.5, 50)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-14.5, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 52.5)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+20.5, 47.5)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-10.5, 62.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-21, 59.5)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6.5, 47)

Oregon State vs. California (+9.5, 53)

Arizona vs. USC (-22, 72)