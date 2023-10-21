Several pivotal conference matchups take center stage during the Week 8 college football schedule. One of the headliners is No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 7 Penn State in a Big Ten battle. The Buckeyes are 4-point favorites in the Week 8 college football odds according to the SportsLine consensus. No. 2 Michigan is traveling to play Michigan State for an in-state rivalry and the Wolverines are favored by 24 points. And in perhaps the most intriguing SEC showdown of the week, No. 11 Alabama (-8.5) hosts No. 17 Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Houston (+23.5) easily stays within the spread against No. 8 Texas at 4 p.m. ET. Houston is coming off a thrilling victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in their last outing, posting a 41-39 victory at home. The Longhorns, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season in their last outing, a 34-30 defeat against Oklahoma on Oct. 7.

Texas was torched by Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and now the Longhorns will face a Houston offense that's averaging 29.7 points per game. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown four touchdowns in each of his past two games, completing over 70% of his passes in both of those contests. Smith is also effective as a runner, carrying the ball 67 times with four rushing scores. In addition, Texas is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last five games against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference. The model projects Houston's offense to put up enough points to stay within the spread with the Cougars covering in more than 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 5 Washington (-27.5) cruises to a blowout win against Arizona State in a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Husky Stadium. Washington is coming off an emotional win at home against Oregon, but the Huskies have the veteran leadership needed to stay focused and come out firing on all cylinders on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and he's already thrown for 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He threw four touchdown passes in the win over the Ducks and 16 of his 20 touchdowns have come at home. The Sun Devils gave up 322 passing yards and three touchdowns to USC's Caleb Williams on Sept. 23, a big reason why the model projects Penix and the Huskies to cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 8 games

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-4, 45)

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas (-6.5, 48)

UCF vs. Oklahoma (-17.5, 67.5)

Minnesota vs. Iowa (-3.5, 30.5)

Tennessee vs. Alabama (-9, 47.5)

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-7.5, 58)

Washington State vs. Oregon (-20, 60.5)

Texas vs. Houston (+23.5, 60.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-23.5, 58)

Ole Miss vs. Auburn (+6.5, 55.5)

Duke vs. Florida State (-14, 49)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+24.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Miami (+3, 48.5)

Utah vs. USC (-7, 52)

Arizona State vs. Washington (-27.5, 60.5)