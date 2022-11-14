The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 12: Cincinnati (-17.5) cruises to a blowout win at Temple on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats are going to be motivated for this game, as a loss would knock them out of the American Athletic Conference title hunt. They have won eight of their last nine games coming into this matchup, including a win against East Carolina last week. Their last road game came at the end of October, so they are rested and prepared for this game.

Senior quarterback Ben Bryant leads the offense with 2,602 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, while senior running back Charles McClelland has rushed for 766 yards and six scores. Junior wide receiver Tyler Scott has caught a team-high 50 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. Temple has lost five of its last six games, with one of those setbacks being a 70-13 loss at UCF, so the Owls are going to have trouble keeping up with Cincinnati on Saturday.

Another one of the Week 12 college football picks from the model: Oklahoma State (+7) covers at Oklahoma in a 7:30 p.m. ET Bedlam rivalry game on Saturday night. The Sooners have lost five of their last seven games outright, despite being favored in four of those losses. They are coming off consecutive setbacks against Baylor and West Virginia, leaving them without much motivation for the final two games of the season.

The betting market has failed to properly account for how bad Oklahoma has been in conference play, which has created value for bettors in this matchup. Oklahoma State pulled off an outright upset as an underdog against Iowa State last week, and it has beaten two other ranked teams this season. The Cowboys are more than capable of winning this game outright, so the model loves their chances of covering the 7-point spread. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 12 (via Caesars)

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Ohio at Ball State (+4, 53.5)

Bowling Green at Toledo (-15.5, 51)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (-7.5, 61.5)

Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois (-2, 47.5)

Western Michigan at Central Michigan (-11, 49.5)

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at Tulane (-3, 65)

Friday, Nov. 18

USF at Tulsa (-13, 59.5)

San Diego State at New Mexico (+14.5, 39)

Saturday, Nov. 19

Illinois at Michigan (-17.5, 43)

TCU at Baylor (+3, 56.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (+7.5, 55)

Miami (FL) at Clemson (-19, 46.5)

Georgia at Kentucky (+22.5, 49)

NC State at Louisville (-5, 47.5)

Ole Miss at Arkansas (+3, 58.5)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7, 65)

USC at UCLA (+2.5, 74.5)

Utah at Oregon (-3, 62.5)