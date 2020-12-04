Top-ranked Alabama can clinch another trip to the SEC Championship Game if the Crimson Tide can get past defending national champion LSU on Saturday night. Kickoff for the annual grudge match is set for 8 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium, and will be broadcast on CBS. Alabama handled Auburn 42-13 last week in the Iron Bowl to improve to 8-0. Heisman Trophy candidate Mac Jones has passed for 2,728 yards and 23 touchdowns against just three interceptions for a Crimson Tide offense that has rolled up 535.6 yards and 48.5 points per game.

Does Alabama have enough firepower to overcome an LSU team that upended the Tide last year en route to the national title? And how much does the return of Alabama coach Nick Saban from COVID-19 factor into Alabama giving LSU 29 points at home in the Week 14 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook? Before making any Week 14 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 14 from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 14 college football predictions

One of the top Week 14 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 6 Florida (-17.5) covers on the road against Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. The Gators have won five in a row by 16 or more points and have gone 3-1-1 against the spread during that span. Tennessee, meanwhile, has dropped five straight and has failed to cover in all those games.

The Gators have also won 14 of their last 15 against Tennessee and have blown the Vols out by 26 or more points in their last two meetings. The simulations show Heisman candidate Kyle Trask throwing for well over 300 yards for the Gators. They pick up the cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (62.5), meanwhile, hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 college football predictions from SportsLine's model: Purdue (-1) covers against Nebraska in a noon ET kickoff in the Big Ten on Saturday. Both sides limp into this matchup on a losing streak. The Boilermakers have dropped three in a row, while Nebraska has lost two straight.

But SportsLine's model has factored in the edge on offense the Boilermakers have. They are averaging 27.2 points per game, while Nebraska scores just 21.0 ppg. Purdue receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell, both NFL prospects, should really stretch Nebraska's secondary.

The model is calling for those receivers to combine for around 150 yards as Purdue covers almost 60 percent of the time. The under (62.5) also hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 14 college football picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other Week 14 FBS matchup, and it is calling for a huge upset in the ACC. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which underdog should you be all over? Check out the latest Week 14 college football odds for some of the week's most notable games below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 14 college football odds (via William Hill)

Friday, Dec. 4

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (-3)

Latest Odds: Mountaineers -2.5 Bet Now

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State vs. Michigan State (+22.5)

Latest Odds: Buckeyes -24 Bet Now

Texas vs. Kansas State (+9.5)

Latest Odds: Wildcats +7 Bet Now

Texas A&M vs. Auburn (+6.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers +6.5 Bet Now

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (-33.5)

Latest Odds: Orange +33.5 Bet Now

Indiana vs. Wisconsin (-14.5)

Latest Odds: Hoosiers +14 Bet Now

Florida vs. Tennessee (+17.5)

Latest Odds: Gators -17.5 Bet Now

Boston College vs. Virginia (-6)

Latest Odds: Eagles +4 Bet Now

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+34)

Latest Odds: Commodores +35.5 Bet Now

Oregon vs. California (+9.5)

Latest Odds: Ducks -9 Bet Now

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (+21.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers -22 Bet Now

Alabama vs. LSU (+28.5)

Latest Odds: Tigers +29 Bet Now

Baylor vs. Oklahoma (-22)

Latest Odds: Sooners -21.5 Bet Now

Sunday, Dec. 6

Washington State vs. USC (-14)