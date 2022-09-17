Kansas can record its first 3-0 start to a season since 2009 if it pulls off an upset at Houston on Saturday afternoon during the Week 3 college football schedule. The Jayhawks have already notched one upset this season, taking down West Virginia as 14-point underdogs last week. They are 8.5-point underdogs at Houston in the latest Week 3 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Jayhawks are also trying to win back-to-back road games for the first time since 2007, so should you back their current momentum or their historic trends with your Week 3 college football bets?

Some of the other intriguing Week 3 college football spreads include No. 25 Oregon (-3.5) vs. No. 12 BYU and No. 24 Texas A&M (-6.5) vs. No. 13 Miami. There are also some large favorites among the Week 3 college football lines, with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State each being favored by 25-plus points in their respective games. Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 3: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish cover the 12-point spread against the Cal Golden Bears at home in a 2:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. Notre Dame held a 10-7 lead at No. 2 Ohio State in the opening week of the season, but that feels like a distant memory after the Fighting Irish lost that game and then suffered a shocking upset loss to Marshall last week. They were never able to get going against the Thundering Herd, but SportsLine's model expects them to come out fully focused on beating Cal this week.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner had season-ending shoulder surgery, so Drew Pyne will start at quarterback for Notre Dame. He led a late touchdown drive against Marshall last week, but it was not enough in the 26-21 setback. Cal comes into this game undefeated, despite struggling at home against UC Davis and UNLV.

Notre Dame was expected to be a College Football Playoff contender this season, while Cal was picked to finish near the bottom of the Pac-12. SportsLine's model believes the loss to Marshall has created value on the Fighting Irish as 12-point favorites this week, as they are covering the spread in more than 50% of the latest simulations.

Another one of the model's college football picks: The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels cover the 17-point spread against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ole Miss lost its star quarterback from last season to the NFL, but that has not stopped its offense from being in strong form early in the year. The Rebels scored 28 first-quarter points in their 59-3 win over Central Arkansas last week, matching their largest margin of victory since 2015.

USC transfer Michael Trigg tied a school record with three touchdown receptions from his tight end position. The Rebels have been excellent on the ground as well, ranking No. 11 nationally in rushing yards per game (249.5). They are facing a Georgia Tech team that was blown out by Clemson in Week 1 before having to overcome a 14-7 deficit against Western Carolina last week.

SportsLine's model has Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans, Ulysses Bentley IV and Quinshon Judkins combining for more than 250 rushing yards on Saturday, while quarterback Jaxson Dart is throwing for almost 330 yards in the latest simulations. Their strong offense is the primary reason why they are covering the spread almost 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 3 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina (+25, 55)

Oklahoma at Nebraska (+11, 65)

California at Notre Dame (-12, 43.5)

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (+17, 63.5)

Penn State at Auburn (+3, 48.5)

BYU at Oregon (-4, 56.5)

UL Monroe at Alabama (-49, 60)

Mississippi State at LSU (+3, 54)

Texas Tech at NC State (+-9.5, 55.5)

Toledo at Ohio State (-31.5, 61)

USF at Florida (-25, 59)

Michigan State at Washington (-3, 55)

Louisiana Tech at Clemson (-33, 54.5)

UTSA at Texas (-13.5, 59)

Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M (-6, 47.5)

Fresno State at USC (-12.5, 71)