College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 10: Michigan State-Maryland among the best bets
This week's best bets includes Louisiana Tech-Mississippi State and Memphis-East Carolina
Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.
I was 2-2 last week, with another win on the upset special, thanks to an incredible comeback by Kentucky at Missouri. I am now 15-21 against the spread, but the upset special is 5-4 winning outright and 6-3 ATS.
Week 10 Picks
Michigan State at Maryland (+2): From a purely football perspective, Michigan State is a bad matchup for Maryland. The Terrapins have struggled with the more physical teams on their schedule. Those teams do not give their athletes much room to work with. Beyond that, who knows where the heads of the Maryland players are, but I expect a much better place than they were on Tuesday. Pick: Michigan State (-2)
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-22.5): Mississippi State plays low scoring games. The Bulldogs have only scored more than 23 points three times this season, although that includes last week against Texas A&M. The only two teams MSU have beaten by more than this spread are Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana. Louisiana Tech is better than either of those. Pick: Louisiana Tech (+22.5)
Memphis at East Carolina (+13): I know Memphis has struggled on the road this season, but East Carolina just isn't very good, especially lately. It has lost its last three games by over 21 points each. Memphis should be able to cover this. Pick: Memphis (-13)
Upset of the Week
Kansas State at TCU (-8): TCU is reeling, in part because it has turned into a MASH unit. Quarterback Shawn Robinson is out, along with one of his offensive linemen and two defensive starters. Also, kick returner KaVontae Turpin was kicked off the team. The Wildcats have been in every Big 12 game except those against the explosive offenses of West Virginia and Oklahoma. TCU's offense does not qualify as explosive. Pick: Kansas State (+8)
Other CFP candidates
Picks in italics
Alabama at LSU (+14.5)
Louisville at Clemson (-38.5)
Notre Dame at Northwestern (+9.5)
Penn State at Michigan (-10)
Georgia at Kentucky (+9)
Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+13.5)
Cal at Washington State (-10)
Nebraska at Ohio State (-17.5)
West Virginia at Texas (-2)
