College Football Players of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Brock Purdy star in Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season saw some teams pick up statement wins, while others maintained their excellence. This week's CBS Sports National Player of the Week was part of that latter group, helping lead his team to another victory.

National Player of the Week

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: Haskins and the Buckeyes didn't find life as difficult this week against Indiana as they did against Penn State last week. Haskins threw for 455 yards and six touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 49-26 win. Haskins has now thrown five touchdowns or more in three of Ohio State's six games, and he has 25 touchdowns on the season. Ohio State threw 39 touchdowns as a team all of last seasons, and Haskins is on a current pace to reach 50.

SEC Player of the Week

Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida: The Gators picked up a massive 27-19 win over LSU in The Swamp, and they couldn't have done so without Joseph. He was everywhere on defense for the Gators, finishing the game with 14 tackles including two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He was a significant part of Florida holding on to knock off the Tigers and get to 5-1 on the season. If the Gators get past Vanderbilt next week, it will set up a showdown of epic proportions against Georgia.

Freshman of the Week

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State: How's that for a first career start? Purdy took over the Iowa State offense for its road trip to Oklahoma State on Saturday, and the freshman threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns while completing over 78 percent of his passes. He also ran for 84 yards and a score as Iowa State pulled off the 48-42 upset of the Cowboys.

Week 6 SEC Scholar Athletes

Bredien Fehoko, DE, LSU: Fehoko was a member of the 2017 SEC Academic Honor Roll. The defensive end is majoring in Communications and has a 3.50 GPA.

David Reese, LB, Florida: A starting linebacker for the Gators, Reese has a 3.0 GPA as a Business major at Florida. When not in class or on the field, he volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club.