The penultimate edition of the 2020 College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, and the first five teams in the top 25 were unchanged as they have been for multiple weeks. Alabama remains the top-ranked team in the nation with Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State filling out the top four.

With the Buckeyes set to play in the BIg Ten Championship Game against Northwestern on Saturday, questions about their candidacy from the CFP seem to have dissipated, especially as the list of contenders seemingly shrunk after Florida was upset by LSU last week.

Texas A&M remains as the first team out with Iowa State jumping up to No. 6 as the second team outside of the field. The Cyclones will face No. 10 Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game for a New Year's Six bid.

The Gators, despite their shocking loss, only dropped one spot to No. 7 ahead of the SEC Championship Game against the Crimson Tide. That not only gives Florida at least an outside chance of making its way into the four-team field if everything shakes out in its favor, it likely puts UF in pole position to earn a New Year's Six spot ahead of Georgia, which the Gators beat 44-28 head-to-head on Nov. 7.

Cincinnati fell one spot to No. 9 after once again sitting on the sidelines. It will face No. 23 Tulsa in the AAC Championship Game with a New Year's Six bid on the line for the Bearcats. Coastal Carolina at No. 12 is in contention for that spot should Cincinnati lose.

Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25. Keep on reading for analysis from CBS Sports bowls expert Jerry Palm.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 15

Alabama (10-0) Notre Dame (10-0) Clemson (9-1) Ohio State (5-0) Texas A&M (7-1) Iowa State (8-2) Florida (8-2) Georgia (7-2) Cincinnati (8-0) Oklahoma (7-2) Indiana (6-1) Coastal Carolina (11-0) USC (5-0) Northwestern (6-1) North Carolina (8-3) Iowa (6-2) BYU (10-1) Miami (8-2) Louisiana (9-1) Texas (6-3) Oklahoma State (7-3) NC State (8-3) Tulsa (6-1) San Jose State (6-0) Colorado (4-1)

Analysis by bowls expert Jerry Palm

To be added later Tuesday evening.