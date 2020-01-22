College Football Playoff Selection Committee adds three new members, names Iowa AD Gary Barta as chair

As it does every year, the College Football Playoff selection committee is getting a little bit of a makeover. In an statement made Wednesday, the committee announced the addition of three new members to serve on three-year terms: former Penn State center John Urschel, Colorado athletic director Rick George and Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman.

Additionally, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, who just finished his first year on the committee, has been promoted to be the new chairman and will now be the primary source of angst among college football fans each Tuesday evening in November and December. He replaces Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, an outgoing member. Committee chairs typically serve two-year terms. Urschel, George and Burman will replace Mullens, former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University president Chris Howard, as their terms will expire in February.

"Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football."

The new additions mean that seven of the 13 committee members are sitting athletic directors. George has served as Colorado's AD since 2013 and previously spent time as the COO of the Texas Rangers in the MLB and the executive vice president and chief of operations for the PGA Tour. Burman has been the AD at his alma mater since 2006 and was the AD at Portland State from 2000-06.

Urschel is a former All-American offensive lineman at Penn State. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, where he played until his retirement in 2017. He then enrolled at MIT to pursue a Ph.D. in applied mathematics and will complete his degree later this year.