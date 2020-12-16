With six five-star commitments before the early signing period even begins, Alabama opens the first National Signing Day for the Class of 2021 in the top spot of the 247Sports Composite team rankings. And yet, despite its standing, plenty can change not only Wednesday but through early February 2021.

Not too far behind Bama for that No. 1 spot is Ohio State, which boasts four five-star commits as part of its 20 entering the day. Those two teams are well separated from the rest of the top five, which is Georgia, LSU and Oregon in descending order. The Ducks' ranking is particularly impressive considering they do not have a five-star commitment, but their 15 four-stars are tops in the nation.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of the early National Signing Day as these rankings could change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

Watch our National Signing Day 2020 show streaming LIVE from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET in the CBS Sports HQ video player above for commitments, signings, reactions and analysis throughout early signing day. CBS Sports and 247Sports are also providing live updates all day with our National Signing Day 2020 live coverage.