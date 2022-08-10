You know the college football season is quickly approaching when preseason polls start rolling out, and the Division I Football Championship Subdivision is no different. With kickoff less than a month away, it's time to turn our attention to the teams that project to make the biggest impact on the field.

Those who followed the FCS last year were treated to a fantastic season that saw -- stop me if you've heard this before -- the North Dakota State Bison take home the national championship. While the Bison seem to be the favorites to take home a national title once again, it doesn't mean this season is short of intriguing storylines.

Here are a few examples:

Jackson State made history when five-star ATH Travis Hunter became the first No. 1 overall recruit to sign with a FCS program out of high school.

The Colonial Athletic Association transformed into a power conference during realignment by adding Hampton and Monmouth this season, as well as Campbell and North Carolina A&T next year.

DII power Texas A&M-Commerce, along with Lindenwood and Stonehill, will make the jump to the FCS this season.

Longtime powers Sam Houston and Jacksonville State have their FCS farewell tour this season, as both are bolting for Conference USA next year.

There are more than enough reasons to be excited about the 2022 FCS season, and we'll do our part weekly here at CBS Sports with our FCS Power Rankings. Our preseason edition of those rankings can be found below: