Entering Week 6 puts the Football Championship Subdivision at nearly the midseason point. While we are not quite there yet, we are far enough into it to see some pictures clearing up to become much sharper images.

For instance, with regards to the Walter Payton Award, you would be hard-pressed to find five better candidates than quarterbacks Tim DeMorat (Fordham), Lindsay Scott Jr. (Incarnate Word), Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State), fullback Hunter Luepke (North Dakota State) and running back Jaden Shirden (Monmouth). With the way these guys are leading their football teams while being dynamic in the process, it's no surprise that you will find virtually all of them in the latest FCS Power Rankings.

Also, Stonehill College deserves a quick shout out. The private school located in North Easton, Massachusetts, made the jump from Division II this season and notched its first win over a Division I team last weekend (Duquesne). The Dukes have been one of the better teams in the Northeast Conference over the last five years, and the Skyhawks notched their first conference win and Division I win in the same game, beating the Dukes 24-20. What's even more impressive is that Stonehill is sitting undefeated at 3-0. Now, two of those wins came against Division II opponents, but nonetheless, it's a great start.

Here's how the rest of the FCS Power Rankings look.

Biggest Risers - Elon -- No. 10 (Last Week: 16), Mercer -- No. 11 (LW: 15)

Dropped Out: Missouri State, New Hampshire, Furman, North Carolina Central

On the Cusp: Monmouth (3-2), (Campbell (2-2), Princeton (3-0)