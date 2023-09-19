Who knew Hornets were dangerous to trees? In a bit of a serendipitous moment, the student bested the teacher as former Sacramento State and current Stanford coach Troy Taylor was defeated by his former program, 30-23.

Hornets coach Andy Thompson got his team to go into Palo Alto and show the same grit, resolve and fight that they showed under Taylor during his tenure, getting the upset thanks in part to the outstanding play of quarterback Kaiden Bennett.

Big Sky programs have flexed their muscles against Football Bowl Subdivision counterparts during the early parts of the season. Two weeks ago, it was Idaho that beat Nevada; the Vandals also held a 17-0 halftime lead against Cal this past weekend.

And what a way to set up what should be a clash of titans: Sacramento State travels to the Kibbie Dome to take on Idaho this weekend. The Pac-12 has reportedly looked towards the Mountain West for sustainability. Maybe it should look toward the Big Sky instead.

Meanwhile, the Campbell Camels enter the top 25 after their impressive win over the Monmouth Hawks. More needs to be said about the job former NFL and Nebraska legend Mike Minter has done with his boys from Buies Creek, North Carolina. This team looks like an FBS squad with the way it's built. This Camels team has the look of a significant player in the Coastal Athletic Association this season.