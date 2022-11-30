Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic disturbance call, Lincoln Police records show. Joseph was arrested at 1:54 p.m. CT and processed into jail as he faces counts of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor in Nebraska.

"I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy, he has been placed on administrative leave," said Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts in a statement. "We will have no additional comment at this time."

Joseph's arrest comes days after Nebraska hired former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. Joseph's contract allows him to stay on as associate head coach and receivers coach. However, the arrest could clearly prevent Rhule from considering Joseph for a staff position.

A Louisiana native, Joseph played quarterback for Nebraska under Tom Osborne. He had a lengthy career as an assistant in the Southeast, including stops at Grambling State, Tulane and Alcorn State. He was hired as receivers coach at LSU in 2017 and served in the role on the legendary 2019-20 LSU staff, guiding Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase to a national championship.

Nebraska hired Joseph in 2022 as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach to revamp Scott Frost's offensive stuff. However, Frost was fired after a 1-2 start and Joseph took over as interim coach, leading the program to a 3-6 record. The program has not earned a bowl trip since 2016.