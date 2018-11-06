Georgia running back D'Andre Swift wins SEC Hardest Working Player of the Week
Swift shredded Kentucky for Georgia's second-straight big win
Georgia clinched the SEC East in dominant fashion on Saturday, beating Kentucky 34-17. It's Georgia's second straight win over a divisional foe that was gunning for the title, with Georgia beating Florida just a week prior. In Georgia's win over Florida, Jake Fromm did the heavy lifting, but against Kentucky, D'Andre Swift's efforts net him the SEC Hardest Working Player of the Week.
Swift ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries on Saturday, as Georgia took to the ground to get a big win. At a program full of storied running backs, Swift looks like a more than worthy successor to Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The sophomore now has 622 yards on just 99 carries, not to mention seven touchdowns.
This is Georgia's second straight SEC East title, and the Bulldogs will presumably find themselves going up against powerhouse Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Needless to say, there's some unfinished business in that matchup.
Swift has now rushed for 100-plus yards in each of Georgia's last two games after not doing so once this season, and his yards per carry have spiked. If Georgia is to run with Alabama, they'll need the running back to continue at that pace.
