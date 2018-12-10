Gus Malzahn returns to calling plays for Auburn, hires Kenny Dillingham as offensive coordinator

In a late-night reveal on Sunday, Auburn confirmed that coach Gus Malzahn will return to calling offensive plays for the Tigers moving forward and announced that he has hired Kenny Dillingham as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Dillingham spent the last three seasons at Memphis, the last with the same title.

Malzahn was Auburn's offensive play caller his first three seasons at the helm of the program.

"Kenny is one of the rising stars in our profession, coaching two top 10 nationally ranked offenses the last two years," Malzahn said in a statement released at 11 p.m. ET. "Because of Kenny's energy, intelligence and genuine care for his players, he's been highly successful coaching quarterbacks and is an outstanding recruiter, while working closely with Mike Norvell in developing one of the nation's top offenses."

Added Dillingham: "I'm very excited for the opportunity to join one of the nation's top football programs and work for Coach Malzahn, who has won a national championship and produced some of the top offenses in Southeastern Conference history. Coach Norvell speaks very highly of Coach Malzahn and the similarities of how both offenses work. Auburn is a great university and community and my wife and I are extremely excited. I can't wait to learn and add to the future successes of the Auburn football program."

Auburn also announced that assistant Kodi Burns will become the Tigers' passing game coordinator in addition to his responsibilities as wide receivers coach.

Auburn's offense was stagnant in 2018, and it was clear changes were on the horizon after the program averaged nearly five points per game and nearly 75 yards per game fewer than it did in 2017. Chip Lindsey, who led the AU offense this past season, left in what appeared to be a mutual parting of ways. He recently signed a four-year, $2.65 million deal to run the Kansas offense under new coach Les Miles.