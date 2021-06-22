Coming off an impressive albeit abbreviated spring season with a freshman under center, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) was voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings ahead of the 2021 season. The Monarchs have won 24 of their last 25 games dating back to 2018 and have finished No. 1 or No. 2 in each of the past three seasons excluding the pandemic-delayed 2020 campaign.

Oklahoma-bound running back Raleek Brown and USC cornerback pledge Domani Jackson provide senior starpower, but Mater Dei's success will likely hinge on the development of sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown. As a freshman, he completed nearly 70 percent of his attempts for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns against once interception in five games.

Under legendary coach Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei was crowned MaxPreps National Champion in 2017 and also recognized as the final No. 1 by other media outlets in 1994 and 1996.

While Mater Dei's coaching situation is a model of stability, last year's MaxPreps National Champion still doesn't have a head coach. Bobby Acosta announced his departure in April and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) hasn't announced a replacement. Regardless of who fills those shoes, a roster loaded with Top 100 talent will make the Ascenders tough to beat once again.

Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) is scheduled to the the first Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 team to take the field this season, putting its 40-game win streak on the line Aug. 13 against Farmington.

Hawaii will be the first state to get underway Aug. 6, followed the next week by Alaska and Utah.

Preseason MaxPreps Top 25

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Head coach: Bruce Rollinson

2020-21 record: 5-0 | Final ranking: NR (Spring season)

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Head coach: TBA

2020-21 record: 8-0 | Final ranking: 1

3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Head coach: Jason Negro

2020-21 record: 5-1 | Final ranking: NR (Spring season)

4. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Head coach: Todd Dodge

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final ranking: 3

5. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Head coach: Mark Freeman

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final ranking: 6

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Head coach: Roger Harriott

2020-21 record: 8-1 | Final ranking: 14

7. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Head coach: Riley Dodge

2020-21 record: 12-2 | Final ranking: 15

8. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Head coach: Adam Carter

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final ranking: 2

9. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Head coach: Patrick Surtain

2020-21 record: 11-2 | Final ranking: 21

10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Co-head coaches: Biff Poggi and Henry Russell

2020-21 record: Season canceled

11. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

Head coach: Lenny Gregory

2020-21 record: 12-3 | Final ranking: NR

12. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Head coach: Vito Campanile

2020-21 record: 5-1 | Final ranking: NR

13. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Head coach: Brent Browner

2020-21 record: 2-0 | Final ranking: NR (Spring season)

14. North Shore (Houston)

Head coach: Jon Kay

2020-21 record: 14-1 | Final ranking: 7

15. Duncanville (Texas)

Head coach: Reginald Samples

2020-21 record: 10-2 | Final ranking: 16

16. Miami Central (Miami)

Head coach: Roland Smith

2020-21 record: 8-1 | Final ranking: 18

17. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

Head coach: Justin Alumbaugh

2020-21 record: 6-0 | Final ranking: NR (Spring season)

18. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Head coach: Eric Moore

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final ranking: 12

19. Chandler (Ariz.)

Head coach: Rick Garretson

2020-21 record: 10-0 | Final ranking: 5

20. Katy (Texas)

Head coach: Gary Joseph

2020-21 record: 13-1 | Final ranking: 17

21. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

Head coach: Troy Thomas

2020-21 record: 4-2 | Final ranking: NR (Spring season)

22. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Head coach: Tim Roken

2020-21 record: 6-0 | Final ranking: 4

23. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Head coach: Steve Specht

2020-21 record: 10-2 | Final ranking: 20

24. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Head coach: Eric Kjar

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final ranking: 9

25. Denton Ryan (Ryan, Texas)

Head coach: Dave Henigan

2020-21 record: 15-0 | Final ranking: 8