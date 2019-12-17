Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech leads to more than $260K raised for Ohio food pantry
Burrow got very emotional when he accepted the 2019 Heisman Trophy
LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday and got very emotional during his acceptance speech. Burrow took the time to highlight the southeast part of Ohio where he grew up and noted that it is a very impoverished area of the state. People took Burrow's comments and emotions to heart, as over $260,000 has been donated to the Athens County Food Pantry in Athens, Ohio since the speech, according to CBS News.
"It's a very, very impoverished area," Burrow said on Saturday with tears in his eyes. "The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there that don't have a lot, and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."
Following Burrow's speech, an Athens resident began a Facebook campaign to let the world know about the problems in the area.
"Let's answer Joey's call to action by supporting a local nonprofit that serves food to more than 5,000 households in Athens County each year," an organizer wrote on Facebook, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
By Monday night, more than 5,900 people had ended up donating to the food pantry, totaling over $260,000. The Athens County Food Pantry served 5,702 people in 2018 and around a third of that group is comprised of children.
Burrow won the Heisman Trophy by the highest margin in the award's history. The Tigers signal caller put together a historic season in which he completed 77.9 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Burrow also led LSU to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff where they will face Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Texas hires Chris Ash as new DC
Ash and Tom Herman were previously together on the same staff at Ohio State
-
Bottom 25 college football playoff
The time has come to crown the 2019 Bottom 25 champion
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, sims, ranks
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Should big-revenue leagues, NCAA split?
One theory power conferences splitting from the NCAA has been theorized previously
-
CFB Playoff odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire College Football Playoff 10,000 times.
-
Bama LB Lewis, DB Diggs to skip bowl
Two key Crimson Tide defenders won't be suiting up for the upcoming bowl game
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game