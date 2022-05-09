Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was arrested Sunday for careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to state records. Rodriguez, who was stopped by University of Kentucky police, is also facing a charge of driving with a broken tail light.

The school has not yet issued a statement on Rodriguez's arrest.

Rodriguez is the SEC's top returning rusher after enjoying a breakout season in 2021. He was named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press after rushing for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 10-3 record. Rodriguez eclipsed the 100-yard mark nine times, including five straight 100-yard performances to end the year.

The senior will play an important role in Kentucky's offense as it moves forward following offensive coordinator Liam Coen's return to the NFL. The Wildcats hired Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello to lead the unit and shape projected NFL Draft pick Will Levis in his second season with the program.

If Rodriguez is forced to miss any time this season as a result of his arrest, it will be a major hit for the Wildcats. After Rodriguez, Kentucky's next man up is senior Kavosiey Smoke, who had 416 yards rushing in 2021. Levis also rushed for 376 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Wildcats.