LOOK: Miami University to wear special helmets for cancer awareness vs. Kent State
The RedHawks will wear different color ribbons for different illnesses
Miami University is taking a unique approach to using its football uniforms for cancer awareness here in October. The Oct. 13 Cancer Awareness Game against Kent State will have the RedHawks wearing helmets with different colored ribbons, each representing ways that player has been affected by cancer.
So when you see all the different colors (red, orange, pink, green, purple, blue, yellow, white and black) of ribbons on the Miami field, know that each player made that decision to raise awareness for that cancer.
Here's what the ribbons represent and how many to expect to see on the field:
- Red: All blood cancers (8 players)
- Orange: Kidney cancer, Leukemia (12 players)
- Pink: Breast cancer (32 players)
- Blue: Colon cancer, esophageal cancer (14 players)
- Purple: Leiomyosarcoma, pancreatic cancer, testicular cancer (14 players)
- Yellow: Bladder cancer, sarcoma/bone cancer (11 players)
- Green: Liver cancer, ovarian cancer and cervical cancer (8 players)
- White: Lung Cancer (9 players)
- Black: Melanoma (4 players)
Check out all the helmets below:
Miami University is going to make helmets available to the public via auction, with all proceeds going Swoop's Stoop, a student-athlete organization that partners with Cincinnati Children's Hospital to provide opportunities to children and families who are battling cancer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Six Pack: Big Ten battle headlines
Trust the Process with some picks from the biggest games in college football this week
-
Michigan State vs Penn State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football
-
Texas Tech vs TCU odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Texas Tech vs. TCU game 10,000 times
-
Air Force vs. SDSU odds, expert picks
Tom Fornelli is a consistent winner on college football against the spread picks
-
USF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Tulsa vs. South Florida game 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Arizona game 10,000 times