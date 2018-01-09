LOOK: Nick Saban cries tears of joy after Alabama wins national championship

If you tuned into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, you saw something amazing happen. Something you may never see again.

You saw Nick Saban show human emotion.

Alabama's crazy walk-off win in overtime gave Saban his sixth national title, tying him with the legend Bear Bryant, and not even Saban could keep his joy in check.

When interviewed directly on the field after the game, you could see the tears of joy in his eyes as he said: "I've never been happier in my life."

And Nick Saban smiles his one yearly allotted half-smile. pic.twitter.com/0ze0cHNJTm — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) January 9, 2018

Who knew such human emotions were part of the process?