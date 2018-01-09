LOOK: Nick Saban cries tears of joy after Alabama wins national championship
Saban was overcome with emotion after Alabama's win
If you tuned into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, you saw something amazing happen. Something you may never see again.
You saw Nick Saban show human emotion.
Alabama's crazy walk-off win in overtime gave Saban his sixth national title, tying him with the legend Bear Bryant, and not even Saban could keep his joy in check.
When interviewed directly on the field after the game, you could see the tears of joy in his eyes as he said: "I've never been happier in my life."
Who knew such human emotions were part of the process?
-
Alabama thrives in the face of adversity
The strength of the Crimson Tide came through when it mattered most on Monday
-
Inside Alabama's insane title comeback
Coach Nick Saban made a bold move to bench starter Jalen Hurts for the true freshman
-
A bad 11 mos. for Georgia football fans
From 28-3 to 20-7, it's been a really bad 11 months for football in the state of Georgia
-
Georgia still must learn how to finish
Georgia showed it can win big, but there's still more work to do to take Alabama's spot at...
-
Bama OL gets engaged on field after win
It was a good night to be Bradley Bozeman
-
Twitter reacts to wild Alabama's win
Seriously, this was a finish you did not want to miss
Add a Comment