LOOK: Nick Saban cries tears of joy after Alabama wins national championship

Saban was overcome with emotion after Alabama's win

If you tuned into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, you saw something amazing happen. Something you may never see again.

You saw Nick Saban show human emotion.

Alabama's crazy walk-off win in overtime gave Saban his sixth national title, tying him with the legend Bear Bryant, and not even Saban could keep his joy in check.

When interviewed directly on the field after the game, you could see the tears of joy in his eyes as he said: "I've never been happier in my life."

Who knew such human emotions were part of the process?

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop