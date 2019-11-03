LOOK: North Texas QB Mason Fine wears dinosaur costume to celebrate Halloween after throwing seven TD passes
Fine threw seven touchdowns and eclipsed 12,000 career passing yards in the win over UTEP
Halloween may have been on Thursday, but who says you can't wear your costume two days later? If you're North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, you can do pretty much whatever you want after a 52-26 win over UTEP on Saturday. It was a huge game for Fine, who continues to be one of the most productive, if off-the-radar, quarterbacks in college football. In Saturday's win, Fine tossed a career-best seven touchdowns and 332 yards. He also eclipsed 12,000 career passing yards, becoming just the 37th quarterback in NCAA history to do so.
Naturally, then, Fine decided it was as good a time as ever to show up to the postgame press conference in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume because Halloween never ends if you're dishing out sweet touchdown passes like candy.
Personally, it's debatable as to what's better here: Fine in full costume answering questions about a football game, or his teammates looking on like this is absolutely nothing out of the ordinary. In any case, college football is serious business way too often and it's going to be a sad day when Fine leaves the program for good. He still has at least three more games to play, too, so he can keep adding to his already impressive stats.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC vs. Oregon score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Oregon travels to face USC in a big Pac-12 game
-
Georgia beats Florida, controls SEC East
Georgia took control of the SEC East and remained in the College Football Playoff conversation
-
Week 10 live top 25 scores, highlights
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Oregon vs. USC pick, live stream
There's plenty of intrigue in LA as the Ducks and Trojans face off in a huge Pac-12 battle
-
Miami romps past FSU in Tallahassee
And whatever rumblings there might be about Willie Taggart's job status will only amplify
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Memphis vs. SMU score, live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as Memphis hosts SMU in a top-25 showdown
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game