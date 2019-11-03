LOOK: North Texas QB Mason Fine wears dinosaur costume to celebrate Halloween after throwing seven TD passes

Fine threw seven touchdowns and eclipsed 12,000 career passing yards in the win over UTEP

Halloween may have been on Thursday, but who says you can't wear your costume two days later? If you're North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, you can do pretty much whatever you want after a 52-26 win over UTEP on Saturday. It was a huge game for Fine, who continues to be one of the most productive, if off-the-radar, quarterbacks in college football. In Saturday's win, Fine tossed a career-best seven touchdowns and 332 yards. He also eclipsed 12,000 career passing yards, becoming just the 37th quarterback in NCAA history to do so. 

Naturally, then, Fine decided it was as good a time as ever to show up to the postgame press conference in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume because Halloween never ends if you're dishing out sweet touchdown passes like candy. 

Personally, it's debatable as to what's better here: Fine in full costume answering questions about a football game, or his teammates looking on like this is absolutely nothing out of the ordinary. In any case, college football is serious business way too often and it's going to be a sad day when Fine leaves the program for good. He still has at least three more games to play, too, so he can keep adding to his already impressive stats. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

