LOOK: Oregon unveils collaboration with Jordan for alternate jerseys against UCLA
It's a simple look, with the biggest difference being the logo
Oregon has so many alternate uniforms, it now needs a new brand just to house them all. The beneficiaries of many a Nike alt will be collaborating with Jordan Brand for Saturday's game against UCLA, sporting some minimalist threads with a matte black helmet that will have the Jumpman logo on the chest.
Oregon teased the collaboration with a video set to Macklemore's "Wings."
If you look up the lyrics to that song, you'll quickly realize that there's no way that they've listened to the rest of it.
The jerseys themselves are cool, albeit a bit more plain. With that being said, Oregon has seemed perfectly content going with simpler looks for the most part this season.
The "O-X-Jumpman" design is cool looking, and the cleats are awesome. The helmets will probably be a bit more divisive, with a white "O" appearing on the back of a matte-finished helmet.
A lot of teams are going with throwbacks this season, but Oregon prides itself on the diversity of its looks. The green accents on these pop, and the Jumpman logo makes everything look nice. If nothing else, it's a worthy addition to Oregon's expansive collection.
