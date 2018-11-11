Louisville fires coach Bobby Petrino after Cardinals' disastrous 2-8 start to 2018 season

Louisville football fell off a cliff this season, and coach Bobby Petrino is paying the price. Petrino has been fired in the middle of his fifth season in his second stint with the Cardinals after a 54-23 loss to No. 13 Syracuse on Friday night, the program announced Sunday.

Louisville is 2-8 this season with its lone wins coming against FCS Indiana State and Western Kentucky. It has been outscored 291-125 over its five games, giving up 54 points or more in four of those games as the Cardinals have fallen to 0-7 in ACC play.

"We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at UofL during his two separate tenures here," athletic director Vince Tyra said in a release. "However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around. I did not have the confidence that it was going to happen next season without a change and it needs to start happening now. We expect to determine a new head coach soon to restore our football program to national prominence."

The Cardinals have been an absolute mess offensively since the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, but the struggles this season have extended throughout the entire team.

Petrino, who will not coach the final two games of the campaign, posted a 77-35 record across five seasons in this second stint as Louisville's coach, including a 45-24 record in ACC play, a share of the ACC Atlantic Division title (2016) and two top-25 finishes (2014, 2016). Petrino went 41-9 in his first stint with Louisville from 2003-06, winning one Conference USA and one Big East title.