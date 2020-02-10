LSU hires veteran NFL assistant Scott Linehan to replace Joe Brady as passing game coordinator

LSU is hiring longtime NFL assistant Scott Linehan to take over as the Tigers' new passing game coordinator, according to 247Sports. Linehan will be replacing the recently departed Joe Brady. LSU coach Ed Orgeron visited the fountain of youth last offseason when he plucked Brady from the New Orleans Saints to take over as passing game coordinator. Brady, however, moved on to the Carolina Panthers after helping lead LSU to a national title and quarterback Joe Burrow to the Heisman Trophy.

This left Orgeron searching for his replacement -- a replacement which wasn't found within the same fountain, with the Tigers turning to the 56-year-old former St. Louis Rams head coach and veteran NFL offensive coordinator to watch over the passing game alongside offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. According to Sports Illustrated, Linehan will make $800,000 per year over two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Linehan most recently worked on the Dallas Cowboys staff from 2014-18, and was the offensive coordinator for the final four seasons of his tenure. Linehan led the Rams as their head coach from 2006-08 with little success. They posted an 11-25 record through two-plus seasons, and he was fired following the 0-4 start to the 2008 season.

Linehan also served as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13, the Miami Dolphins in 2005 under then-head coach Nick Saban and the Minnesota Vikings from 2002-04. His most recent college coaching stint came from 1999-2001, where he was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisville. Prior to that, he served on the Washington staff from 1994-98 and was the offensive coordinator of the Huskies during his final three seasons.

Linehan's career as a coach has included several high-profile quarterback-receiver tandems, including Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson with the Lions as well as Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss with the Vikings. He will take over an LSU program that will look to defend its national title with Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase but without Burrow taking the snaps. Redshirt junior Myles Brennan is the early favorite to step in under center for the Tigers in 2020.