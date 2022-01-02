Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a potential first-round draft pick, appeared to suffer a right leg injury in the first quarter of the Rebels' Saturday night matchup against No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The injury occurred on third down as Bears defensive end Cole Maxwell came around the edge and sacked Corral to push Ole Miss out of comfortable field goal range. Corral stayed down for several minutes and needed help to get off the field. He was ultimately carted off from the injury tent, and though ESPN's broadcast reported he was doubtful to return, Corral later appeared on the sideline on crutches.

The Rebels missed a field goal on the next play to keep the game scoreless heading into the second quarter. True freshman Luke Altmyer -- native of Starkville, Mississippi -- was inserted into the game in Corral's absence by coach Lane Kiffin. A former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Altmyer completed 5 of 9 passes for 18 yards in limited action this season, but all five completions came against Auburn.

A junior, Corral previously declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. He is rated the No. 1 quarterback and No. 10 overall prospect on the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings. The one-time Heisman candidate completed 68.4% of his passes for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions heading into the Sugar Bowl.