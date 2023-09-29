No. 6 Penn State looks to stay perfect on the season with a trip to Northwestern in Week 5. The Nittany Lions are seeking a 5-0 start but have been relatively untested through the first month of the season.

Penn State made a statement in Week 4 in Happy Valley by defeating 24 Iowa 31-0. The Nittany Lions held a 10-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half on a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Drew Allar to tight end Tyler Warren. Penn State has won nine consecutive games by 14 or more points, the longest current streak among FBS members.

Northwestern got its second win of the season in a come-from-behind effort against Minnesota. The Wildcats trailed by three touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points to force overtime. Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant connected with wide receiver Charlie Mangieri for a 25-yard touchdown on the Wildcats' first offensive play in overtime to seal the 37-34 win.

Penn State leads the all-time series against Northwestern 15-5. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last 10 matchups.

How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream:

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Need to know

Allar performing well: Penn State expected big things from Allar this season, and it's safe to say he's exceeding those lofty goals. The former five-star prospect has been lights-out so far with 903 yards passing and eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. Allar, combined with the Nittany Lions rushing attack, makes this one of the most complete offenses in the country.

Northwestern's season defined: The Wildcats likely wouldn't have been good if coach Pat Fitgerald was still around, but the bottom could really fall out following his offseason firing amid a hazing scandal. Still, it seems as if this team will keep fighting. The come-from-behind win over Minnesota said a lot about this team's resolve. That may not help it much against Penn State, but it may come in handy for the few remaining winnable games on the schedule.

Penn State's defense no fluke: Penn State ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense, pass defense, first downs allowed, and No. 1 in total takeaways. Penn State completely shut down a lackluster Iowa offense in Week 4; the Hawkeyes' 76 yards were the fewest allowed in a Big Ten game.

Penn State vs. Northwestern prediction

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Defense travels, and Penn State has one of the best units in the entire country. The Nittany Lions should win this game easily on the road and the spread (Penn State -27) is definitely enticing, but you never know what could happen at the end of the game if starters get pulled because of the score. Penn State has yet to allow more than 15 points this season, and the offense is hovering around 30 points per game against Power Five opponents. The under is the safe play here. Pick: Under 46

