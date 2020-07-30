The SEC on Thursday announced it will move its college football season's start date back to Sept. 26 and that it is canceling nonconference games for all league members. Instead, the league will fill its schedule by expanding from an eight-game conference schedule to a 10-game, conference-only schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to nix nonconference games cancels several high-profile games previously slated for this fall including Tennessee at Oklahoma, Arkansas at Notre Dame and Texas at LSU. Because the start date for the season is pushed back, so too is the SEC Championship Game, which is now slated for Saturday, Dec. 19.
"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."
The eight-game conference schedule for teams is typically comprised of six intradivisional games, one traditional cross-divisional game and one rotational cross-divisional game.
It's unclear right now how the SEC will expand the schedule from eight to 10 games as it announced it will do, but below is a look of the entire 2020 SEC conference schedule as we know it.
Alabama
Home: Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn
Away: Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU
Arkansas
Home: Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi
Away: Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri
Auburn
Home: Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU
Away: Mississippi, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama
Florida
Home: Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Missouri
Away: Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida), Vanderbilt
Georgia
Home: Vanderbilt, Auburn, Florida (Jacksonville, Florida), Tennessee
Away: Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky
Kentucky
Home: South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia
Away: Florida, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee
LSU
Home: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina
Away: Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M
Mississippi
Home: Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State
Away: LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas
Mississippi State
Home: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri
Away: Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi
Missouri
Home: Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas
Away: South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida
South Carolina
Home: Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia
Away: Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU
Tennessee
Home: Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky
Away: South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt
Texas A&M
Home: Arkansas, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, LSU
Away: Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama
Vanderbilt
Home: Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee
Away: Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M