The SEC on Thursday announced it will move its college football season's start date back to Sept. 26 and that it is canceling nonconference games for all league members. Instead, the league will fill its schedule by expanding from an eight-game conference schedule to a 10-game, conference-only schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to nix nonconference games cancels several high-profile games previously slated for this fall including Tennessee at Oklahoma, Arkansas at Notre Dame and Texas at LSU. Because the start date for the season is pushed back, so too is the SEC Championship Game, which is now slated for Saturday, Dec. 19.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The eight-game conference schedule for teams is typically comprised of six intradivisional games, one traditional cross-divisional game and one rotational cross-divisional game.

It's unclear right now how the SEC will expand the schedule from eight to 10 games as it announced it will do, but below is a look of the entire 2020 SEC conference schedule as we know it.

Alabama

Home: Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn

Away: Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU

Arkansas

Home: Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi

Away: Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri

Auburn

Home: Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU

Away: Mississippi, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama

Florida



Home: Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Missouri

Away: Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida), Vanderbilt

Georgia



Home: Vanderbilt, Auburn, Florida (Jacksonville, Florida), Tennessee

Away: Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky

Kentucky

Home: South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia

Away: Florida, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee

LSU

Home: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina

Away: Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M

Mississippi



Home: Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State

Away: LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas

Mississippi State



Home: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri

Away: Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi

Missouri

Home: Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas

Away: South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida

South Carolina



Home: Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia

Away: Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU

Tennessee

Home: Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky

Away: South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt

Texas A&M



Home: Arkansas, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, LSU

Away: Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama

Vanderbilt

Home: Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee

Away: Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M