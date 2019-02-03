Super Bowl 2019 rosters by college teams, conferences: Georgia, Rutgers, SEC lead the way
As usual, the Super Bowl rosters are dominated by Rutgers players
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face each other in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS, and since you'll be watching the game -- stream Super Bowl LIII here on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports app or on CBS All Access -- we wanted to dig a little deeper on what college football fans can expect.
Of course, as a college football fan, you're probably wondering which schools the players on both teams went to because the best part of being a college football fan is bragging that your school or conference is better than everyone else. So you want to point out to everyone how there are more players from your conference in this game than the rest.
And I have good news for SEC fans. It won't come as a surprise that the SEC has the most representation among the 106 players on the active rosters of both teams (according to the official websites), but the gap isn't huge. Between the Patriots and Rams, 21 former SEC players are appearing in the Super Bowl this year, just edging out the 20 players from Big Ten schools.
As for which schools have the most representatives, that's where you might find some surprises. Georgia has four players in the game, including former backfield teammates Todd Gurley and Sony Michel. This shouldn't surprise you. What you might not be expecting to learn is that the only other school with four players in the game is Rutgers. Because when you think college football powerhouses, you think Georgia ... and Rutgers. All in all, there are 71 different schools represented on the rosters of our Super Bowl teams this season, with 21 schools that have multiple players in the game.
Here's a list of the 12 schools that have at least three players in the game.
|School
|Players
Georgia
4
Rutgers
4
Auburn
3
California
3
Florida
3
Iowa
3
Miami
3
Ohio State
3
Oregon
3
Oregon State
3
USC
3
Washington
3
Two players each: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Wisconsin
One player each: Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Brown, BYU, Clemson, Eastern Washington, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Maine, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Midwestern State, Missouri Western State, Monmouth, Navy, Notre Dame, Northwest Missouri State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, SMU, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulane, UAB, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Texas A&M, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, Youngstown State
And here's a table breaking down both rosters by conference.
|Conference
|Players
SEC
21
Big Ten
20
Pac-12
18
FCS
15
ACC
11
Big 12
7
AAC
6
Conference USA
4
MAC
2
Independents
1
Sun Belt
1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Friday Five: 2019 impact transfer QBs
Quarterbacks are transferring more than ever before, and these five are poised to make major...
-
Super Bowl starters rankings as recruits
The Rams and Patriots are loaded with top recruits and many underdog stories
-
No one wants to solve academic fraud
Perhaps Mizzou's biggest mistake was cooperating with the NCAA in the first place
-
QB Bryant reportedly staying at Missouri
Bryant transferred to Missouri after the 2018 season
-
Mizzou hit with one-year postseason ban
The NCAA announced the penalties after finding a tutor broke NCAA rules helping student-at...
-
An easy solution to solve OT in football
Solving overtime and answering other fan queries as the college football offseason rolls o...