Super Bowl 2019 rosters by college teams, conferences: Georgia, Rutgers, SEC lead the way

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face each other in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS

Of course, as a college football fan, you're probably wondering which schools the players on both teams went to because the best part of being a college football fan is bragging that your school or conference is better than everyone else. So you want to point out to everyone how there are more players from your conference in this game than the rest.

And I have good news for SEC fans. It won't come as a surprise that the SEC has the most representation among the 106 players on the active rosters of both teams (according to the official websites), but the gap isn't huge. Between the Patriots and Rams, 21 former SEC players are appearing in the Super Bowl this year, just edging out the 20 players from Big Ten schools.

As for which schools have the most representatives, that's where you might find some surprises. Georgia has four players in the game, including former backfield teammates Todd Gurley and Sony Michel. This shouldn't surprise you. What you might not be expecting to learn is that the only other school with four players in the game is Rutgers. Because when you think college football powerhouses, you think Georgia ... and Rutgers. All in all, there are 71 different schools represented on the rosters of our Super Bowl teams this season, with 21 schools that have multiple players in the game.

Here's a list of the 12 schools that have at least three players in the game.

School Players Georgia 4 Rutgers 4 Auburn 3 California 3 Florida 3 Iowa 3 Miami 3 Ohio State 3 Oregon 3 Oregon State 3 USC 3 Washington 3

Two players each: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Wisconsin

One player each: Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Brown, BYU, Clemson, Eastern Washington, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Maine, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Midwestern State, Missouri Western State, Monmouth, Navy, Notre Dame, Northwest Missouri State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, SMU, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulane, UAB, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Texas A&M, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, Youngstown State

And here's a table breaking down both rosters by conference.