Questions surrounding the future of "The Eyes of Texas" being played at Texas games has swirled since this summer, when players spoke out about its racist undertones. Several players called for it to stop being played by the school's band, and dropped from the university altogether.

It doesn't appear that will be happening any time soon.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte and coach Tom Herman met with players on Wednesday night, according to the Dallas Morning News. They told players that they are expected to remain on athletic fields during the song, though they would not be forced to sing it. It does not appear as if any potential ramifications were mentioned for players who do not adhere to that direction, according to the Associated Press.

Herman has not spoken publicly about the subject.

"I have had many conversations with our head coaches outlining my expectations that our teams show appreciation for our university, fans, and supporters by standing together as a unified group for 'The Eyes,' while we work through this issue," Del Conte said during his media availability on Wednesday.

Football players did not stay on the field or sing the song after the first two Texas home games of the year. However, quarterback Sam Ehlinger remained on the field last week at the Cotton Bowl after the Longhorns fell to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry to sing the song with the "hook em" hand sign in the air. No other players stood with him.

Texas players released a statement in June with multiple demands that included the renaming of several on-campus buildings, the creation of a black athlete history exhibit in the athletics Hall of Fame and the replacement of campus statues to including more diverse symbols created by people of color.

"We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus," the statement said, "but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and black community that has so fervently supported this program."

Texas has a bye this week and will host Baylor Oct. 24.