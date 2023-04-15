Texas sophomore Quinn Ewers will be the Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2023, coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters following the team's spring game. Texas' starting quarterback a season ago, Ewers showed more than enough in the spring to edge out touted freshman Arch Manning and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.

The decision came as little surprise after Ewers showed flashes of brilliance during the 2022 season, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance in a 49-0 win over Oklahoma. Additionally, reviews of Ewers during spring camp have been strong.

"I think it's pretty clear to say that Quinn's our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said. "And we feel very good about that."

The Southlake (Texas) Carroll product completed 16 of 23 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown representing Team White in a 21-10 over Team Orange. Both Manning and Murphy were slotted onto Team Orange, which primarily featured the backup skill position players.

In his first collegiate action, Manning looked like a freshman. He completed just 5 of 13 passes for 30 yards. Manning was also outplayed by Murphy, who threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to stud freshman Johntay Cook for the only Team Orange touchdown of the day.

While sitting -- or perhaps even redshirting -- Manning might be a disappointment to Longhorns fans, it may ultimately prove to be the right decision for his career. No No. 1 overall quarterback recruit has started a Week 1 game since UCLA's Josh Rosen in 2015.