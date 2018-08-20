The Cactus Bowl has been renamed to the Cheez-It Bowl and Twitter is loving it
Everything needs a brand, but not all brands are bad
Some bowl games are just absolutely shameless branding, while others are so out of left field that they're downright charming in their silliness. The Cheez-It Bowl absolutely falls into the latter category. On Monday, it was announced that the bowl, to be played the day after Christmas Day between the Big 12 and the Pac 12, was being renamed from a plant to a tiny cheesy cracker.
For what it's worth, the logo kept the desert motif -- and it looks weirdly great.
The game will be played at Chase Field -- home of the Arizona Diamondbacks -- in Phoenix, Arizona.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter took the rebrand and ran with it.
The Cheez-It Bowl will join renowned games such as the Holiday Bowl, the Outback Bowl, the Camping World Bowl, the Dollar General Bowl and the Belk Bowl. All of this to say, there are lots of random bowl games out there. The Cheez-It Bowl will enter the fold just fine.
Of course, it wouldn't be a notification of a new bowl game without asking if the winning team gets a lifetime supply of Cheez-Its. They probably won't, but the company might be able to spare a box or two.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shea Patterson to start for Michigan
The Wolverines dealt with injuries and abysmal play at QB last season
-
Miami unveils new Parley uniforms
The uniforms were created with Parley for the Oceans, and are made of repurposed plastic w...
-
FSU AD leaving for NCAA gig
Wilcox had been Florida State's AD since 2013
-
Five key takeaways from the AP Top 25
Preseason polls are not meaningless, no matter how badly you might want them to be
-
Texas Tech is the Big 12 team to watch
There's plenty of potential for the Red Raiders to have a season to remember
-
AP Top 25: Alabama starts at No. 1 again
The Tide have been the AP's preseason No. 1 three years in a row