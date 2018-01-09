The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will look vastly different in 2018

ATLANTA -- That College Football Playoff Selection Committee so scrutinized this season, will look a lot different in 2018.

Six members -- slightly less than half of the 13-person committee -- are rotating off. That list includes original members in former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long, former NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt, former sportswriter Steve Wieberg, former coach Tyrone Willingham and Clemson AD Dan Radakovich. Also stepping aside is Texas Tech AD (and 2017 chairman) Kirby Hocutt.

The six departures reflect the greatest committee churn in the CFP's short history.

Committee members serve three- and four-year terms. CFP executive director Bill Hancock said conferences are in the process of nominating replacements.

"I realized and I didn't realize how detailed it is," former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer. "If we don't get it right, it's not for lack of information or lack of effort."

Hocutt successfully defended the selection of Alabama last month as the No. 4 team; it was chosen over Ohio State.

The committee came under fire mostly from UCF, whose AD declared it national champion after a No. 12 finish in the final CFP Rankings.

With the departure of six members, there are now only two former coaches on the committee -- Beamer and former Vanderbilt coach Bobby Johnson. Beamer said Monday he doesn't hear from other coaches about more inclusion on the committee.

"I think we have a good blend," Beamer said. "… Everybody on that committee is trying to do what they consider the right thing."

Beamer also said he doesn't think the current playoff is going to expand to eight teams anytime soon.

"I've always felt like, if you had eight, you would for sure have every team that was the possibility of being a national champion," Beamer said. "But the more I've been around it, the more I think four is the right number."

On Monday, Wieberg was awarded the Football Writers Association of America's highest honor, the Bert McGrane Award for lifetime achievement. He will be replaced on the committee by another retired media member, Hancock said.