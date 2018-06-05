This is the XFL commissioner: NCAA executive Oliver Luck takes job as league CEO

The XFL, to kick off in 2020, has found its commissioner and CEO in NCAA executive vice president Oliver Luck, who played in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and has been an executive in both the NFL and NFL Europe.

We are proud to announce that former #NFL and #NCAA executive and quarterback @OliverLuckXFL has been named the #XFL Commissioner & CEO. pic.twitter.com/ROzr027Bld — XFL (@xfl2020) June 5, 2018

"Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football," said XFL founder/chairman Vince McMahon in a press release. "His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL."

In addition to his experience as an executive over organizations, Luck served as the athletic director at West Virginia, his alma mater.

"Football has always been a constant in my life and I'm excited about the unique opportunity to present America's favorite sport to fans in a new way," Luck said via press release. "The XFL will create first-class organizations that local cities across the country will be proud of."

Upon its arrival in 2020, the XFL plans to have eight teams with 40-man rosters. There will also be 10-week regular season and a two-round playoff system (not unlike the current College Football Playoffs). The league is going to play authentic football, though there is an opportunity to shape its rules and format, which is what Luck will largely be involved with during his tenure atop the league.

Luck is the father of current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.