Washington Demons quarterback Trashaun Willis is impressive in more ways than one. The high schooler helped lead his team to a 41-27 win over Mt. Pleasant Panthers and in the process the QB, who has one arm, scored six touchdowns -- three through the air and three on the ground.

Here's a look at one of his rushing scores:

The 6-6 QB went 13-for-19 for 129 yards and ended with 95 rushing yards.

The first touchdown of the game came on a Willis 4-yard run, and the Demons would keep the lead for the rest of the game. As much as he impressed in the running game, the QB also had passing scores coming from 28 yards out, 17 yards out and a 3-yard scoring toss.

"Getting points on the board that early is something that, if you want to win the game, you need to do. Coming out here and recovering that fumble did so much for us. It gave us so much momentum," Willis told the Southeast Iowa Union after the game.

The win put the team at 4-0 in the season and 2-0 in their district.

Willis received his first college football offer from Iowa's Loras College during the summer. According to Max Preps, he is expected to graduate in 2021.