Roderick Robinson II, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, announced his commitment to UCLA on Thursday live on CBS Sports HQ. Robinson chose the Bruins over a group of Power Five finalists featuring Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M.

"I feel like I have a close relationship with coach Kelly. He's been to the highest levels. He's been to national championships," said Robinson. "Just the culture and upbringing with this team. They're going to do big things this year."

Robinson is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and the No. 16 running back in the current recruiting cycle. He had 1,273 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.

Robinson made an official visit to UCLA the weekend of May 13 -- the only official visit that he has taken so far. He is the Bruins' third commit of the 2023 class, which has moved up from No. 62 in the nation to No. 48 in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.

Robinson did take an unofficial visit to Tennessee the week prior to his visit to Westwood, so it will be fascinating to see if he keeps his options open and takes more visits during his senior year, or if he shuts down his recruitment for good.