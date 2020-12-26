Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, has died, the university announced Saturday. Jordan, who was 19 years old, was a native of Mesquite, Texas, and was a member of Utah's 2020 recruiting class.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and athletic director Mark Harlan released the following statements:

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace." "We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan's passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time."

Jordan led the Utes with 597 yards rushing and six touchdowns. For his efforts he was an All-Pac-12 second-team selection.