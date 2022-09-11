With multiple top-10 teams losing to unranked Group of Five opponents on Saturday, Holy Cross' dramatic upset of Buffalo may have flown under the radar. It was certainly the most exciting finish in Week 2 thus far as the Crusaders broke the hearts of the Bulls with a game-winning Hail Mary.

After a Buffalo field goal tied the game at 31, Holy Cross was able to position itself for a 46-yard Hail Mary attempt with just four seconds left in the game. Crusaders quarterback Matthew Sluka chucked a ball into the air and it came down in a crowd of players at the goal line. Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker leapt over a couple Buffalo defenders and came down the ball, and just outside the end zone, Coker just fell over the goal line for six points and the 37-31 win.

That clutch grab capped a massive day for Coker, who tormented the Buffalo secondary for 147 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Crusaders came into the game as six-point underdogs, but they exited with a memorable win and a 2-0 record.

That heartbreaking loss drops Buffalo to 0-2 on the season. Things won't get any easier for the Bulls as they look for their first win of the season next week. They have to go on the road to play the Coastal Carolina in front of a rowdy atmosphere full of Chanticleers faithful.