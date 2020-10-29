This Saturday of the college football season takes place on Halloween and that gave the Troy football team a chance to be very creative. Heading into this week's matchup against Arkansas State, the program called upon WWE superstar "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to narrate their hype video this week.

Wyatt uses his wrestling persona to set a very eerie scene for this week's pivotal Sun Belt battle for Troy.

"Listen closely. Come closer," Wyatt said. "There is nothing to be afraid of. I have been waiting for you. Let me in. The gates are awaiting. Come find me, before I find you."

As the video beings to wrap up, Troy players can be seen smashing pumpkins to symbolize that the game is set to take place on Halloween. In addition. the video ends with a Troy player holding a lantern, which is a common prop that "The Fiend" carries with him on the way to the ring when he wrestles. It's also not surprising that Wyatt utilizes his classic "Let Me In" catchphrase towards the end of the video in an effort to frighten the audience.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, earned a scholarship and was an offensive lineman at Troy for two seasons. Rotunda was just 27 credits short of earning a Bachelor's Degree before leaving the school in order to pursue his professional wrestling career.

With this game being a very big one for Troy, they're certainly hoping that Arkansas State "lets them in."