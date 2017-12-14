Will Grier becomes one of college football's biggest stars in returning for senior year

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier made himself one college football's biggest stars for 2018 with his announcement that he would be back in Morgantown for his senior season with the Mountaineers.

"After much prayer and consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to return to WVU for my senior season," Grier wrote in a statement shared by the school. "There is still a great deal that I want this team to accomplish and I look forward to helping lead us to success in 2018."

Grier was one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12, ranking in the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, pass efficiency and yards per game. But while Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph are taking their talents to the NFL, Grier is back and likely to be one of the conference's biggest stars heading into the season.

Grier, back in action this season for the first time since he was suspended and transferred out of Florida, was named the 2017 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He suffered a setback late in the season when he broke a finger on his throwing hand, but still managed to finish the year with one of the best single-season offensive performances in program history.

"Will's decision to return next year certainly makes it a great day for West Virginia football," coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He is a great leader for our program, and I know our fans enjoy watching his talents on the football field. His teammates and the coaching staff are certainly looking forward to his return, and this is positive news for all involved."

West Virginia is set to face Utah in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point underdogs in the game (Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. ET), likely because Grier's status is unknown after undergoing surgery to repair his broken finger.